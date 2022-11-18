Analysis of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU): Selected Notes

The closing price of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) was $9.27 for the day, down -1.28% from the previous closing price of $9.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 696056 shares were traded. BLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on July 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On January 29, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

On November 18, 2020, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on November 18, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 69333.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLU has reached a high of $12.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.81.

Shares Statistics:

BLU traded an average of 598.10K shares per day over the past three months and 731.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.73M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.83% stake in the company. Shares short for BLU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.43M with a Short Ratio of 11.43M, compared to 12.93M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$1.19.