Analysis of KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH): Selected Notes

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) closed the day trading at $4.45 up 1.37% from the previous closing price of $4.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749044 shares were traded. KMPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KMPH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On September 15, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Clifton R. LaDuane bought 1,000 shares for $5.98 per share. The transaction valued at 5,981 led to the insider holds 8,109 shares of the business.

Mickle Travis C bought 10,000 shares of KMPH for $43,900 on May 25. The President & CEO now owns 11,034 shares after completing the transaction at $4.39 per share. On May 25, another insider, Mickle Travis C, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $4.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,096 and bolstered with 39,521 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMPH has reached a high of $9.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7354, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3045.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KMPH traded about 180.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KMPH traded about 262.3k shares per day. A total of 34.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KMPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 1.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3M to a low estimate of $3.1M. As of the current estimate, KemPharm Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97M, an estimated increase of 62.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.4M, an increase of 31.70% less than the figure of $62.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.65M, down -58.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.7M and the low estimate is $15.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.