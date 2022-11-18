Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX): Selected Notes

The closing price of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) was $19.98 for the day, down -3.24% from the previous closing price of $20.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689337 shares were traded. PLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On July 20, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

On May 25, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on May 25, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Lefebvre Eric sold 5,000 shares for $25.05 per share. The transaction valued at 125,241 led to the insider holds 133,437 shares of the business.

Coulie Bernard sold 12,502 shares of PLRX for $281,851 on Sep 12. The President and CEO now owns 59,273 shares after completing the transaction at $22.54 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, Coulie Bernard, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,498 shares for $22.50 each. As a result, the insider received 281,205 and left with 59,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 100.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLRX has reached a high of $26.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.74.

Shares Statistics:

PLRX traded an average of 405.14K shares per day over the past three months and 379.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.44M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 3.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.74% and a Short% of Float of 10.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.52 and -$3.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.02. EPS for the following year is -$3.14, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.68 and -$3.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.57M, up 25.10% from the average estimate.