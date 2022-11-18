Are AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) closed at $15.96 up 3.03% from its previous closing price of $15.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 965209 shares were traded. ASLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AerSale Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On January 07, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Green Equity Investors CF, L.P sold 4,398,750 shares for $16.21 per share. The transaction valued at 71,325,731 led to the insider holds 3,433 shares of the business.

Kirton Michael sold 4,398,750 shares of ASLE for $71,325,731 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 23,585,990 shares after completing the transaction at $16.21 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, SEIFFER JONATHAN A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,398,750 shares for $16.21 each. As a result, the insider received 71,325,731 and left with 23,585,990 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AerSale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASLE has reached a high of $21.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASLE has traded an average of 262.46K shares per day and 525.54k over the past ten days. A total of 51.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.94M. Insiders hold about 22.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ASLE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 592.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 515.16k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $451.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $438.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $444.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $340.44M, up 30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $496.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $496.47M and the low estimate is $496.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.