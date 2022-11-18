Are analysts optimistic about Avis Budget Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CAR) stock?

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) closed the day trading at $226.50 down -4.07% from the previous closing price of $236.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563068 shares were traded. CAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $230.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $221.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 24, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $230 to $231.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on April 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $164 to $245.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Sera Jean M sold 4,172 shares for $234.75 per share. The transaction valued at 979,377 led to the insider holds 18,535 shares of the business.

Linnen Edward P sold 9,000 shares of CAR for $1,987,020 on Nov 02. The EVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 36,468 shares after completing the transaction at $220.78 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Lurie Glenn, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,474 shares for $178.94 each. As a result, the insider received 263,758 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAR has reached a high of $327.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 188.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 197.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAR traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAR traded about 608.39k shares per day. A total of 46.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.70M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 4.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.65% and a Short% of Float of 24.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $14.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $15.36 and a low estimate of $13.91, while EPS last year was $10.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.26, with high estimates of $6.93 and low estimates of $3.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $48.22 and $43.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $45.86. EPS for the following year is $22.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $23.84 and $19.38.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.23B. As of the current estimate, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.71B, an estimated increase of 28.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.61B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $28.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.47B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.7B and the low estimate is $10.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.