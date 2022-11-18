Are analysts optimistic about Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GO) stock?

The closing price of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) was $30.75 for the day, down -2.44% from the previous closing price of $31.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1265576 shares were traded. GO stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $33 from $29 previously.

On July 06, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $43.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Herman Thomas F sold 2,000 shares for $31.69 per share. The transaction valued at 63,383 led to the insider holds 39,400 shares of the business.

Wilson Steven K. sold 5,556 shares of GO for $174,958 on Nov 10. The SVP, Chief Purchasing Officer now owns 155,993 shares after completing the transaction at $31.49 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Bracher Charles, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $35.29 each. As a result, the insider received 220,562 and left with 77,234 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grocery’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GO has reached a high of $46.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.64.

Shares Statistics:

GO traded an average of 1.24M shares per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.13M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.73% stake in the company. Shares short for GO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.59M with a Short Ratio of 8.32M, compared to 6.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.83% and a Short% of Float of 9.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.