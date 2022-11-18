Are analysts optimistic about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (NASDAQ:ERIC) stock?

The closing price of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) was $6.08 for the day, down -0.16% from the previous closing price of $6.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13228333 shares were traded. ERIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ERIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 24, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10.80 to $6.10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Telefonaktiebolaget’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERIC has reached a high of $12.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.83.

Shares Statistics:

ERIC traded an average of 9.61M shares per day over the past three months and 9.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.98B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ERIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.43M with a Short Ratio of 10.12M, compared to 6.18M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.11, ERIC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 193.60% for ERIC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 09, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.75B to a low estimate of $6.95B. As of the current estimate, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s year-ago sales were $8.05B, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.43B, a decrease of -8.40% over than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.04B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.08B, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.25B and the low estimate is $24.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.