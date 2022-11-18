Are DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) closed at $26.21 down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $26.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 930952 shares were traded. DV stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On February 23, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $37.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on February 23, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Noell Robert Davis sold 1,500,000 shares for $26.13 per share. The transaction valued at 39,199,500 led to the insider holds 432,520 shares of the business.

Providence VII U.S. Holdings L sold 9,606 shares of DV for $251,034 on Nov 17. The 10% Owner now owns 432,520 shares after completing the transaction at $26.13 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Providence VII U.S. Holdings L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,490,394 shares for $26.13 each. As a result, the insider received 38,948,466 and left with 67,108,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DoubleVerify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 85.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 68.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DV has reached a high of $34.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DV has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 2.33M over the past ten days. A total of 164.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.71M, compared to 2.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $448.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $332.74M, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $560.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $576.11M and the low estimate is $546M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.