Are Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Schrodinger Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.09, down -9.31% from its previous closing price of $21.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 889159 shares were traded. SDGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SDGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On November 19, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $87.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on November 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Thornberry Nancy sold 4,950 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 173,250 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Abel Robert Lorne sold 15,601 shares of SDGR for $565,985 on Dec 13. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $36.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDGR has reached a high of $46.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SDGR traded 520.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 736.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.09M. Insiders hold about 6.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SDGR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.11M, compared to 4.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 8.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.02 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.27. EPS for the following year is -$1.61, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$2.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $169M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.93M, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $280.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $309.45M and the low estimate is $258.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.