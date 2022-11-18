As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) offers stability

The closing price of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) was $79.28 for the day, up 1.93% from the previous closing price of $77.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610559 shares were traded. FMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FMX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $105 to $86.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fomento’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMX has reached a high of $84.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.57.

Shares Statistics:

FMX traded an average of 644.03K shares per day over the past three months and 620.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 357.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 354.24M. Insiders hold about 79.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FMX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.86M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, FMX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.69. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FMX, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.11 and $3.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.74. EPS for the following year is $4.62, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.14 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.44B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.18B and the low estimate is $34.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.