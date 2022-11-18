As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) offers stability

The closing price of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) was $53.01 for the day, up 1.73% from the previous closing price of $52.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 949113 shares were traded. TAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TAP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On September 01, 2022, Bryan Garnier Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares for $53.45 per share. The transaction valued at 10,690 led to the insider holds 13,226 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Molson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAP has reached a high of $60.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.65.

Shares Statistics:

TAP traded an average of 1.21M shares per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.07M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.64M with a Short Ratio of 8.20M, compared to 8.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, TAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%. The current Payout Ratio is 64.90% for TAP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $4.16, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.63 and $3.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.28B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.14B and the low estimate is $10.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.