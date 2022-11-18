As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) offers stability

The closing price of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) was $1.02 for the day, up 2.00% from the previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1317088 shares were traded. OGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OGI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGI has reached a high of $2.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9521, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1991.

Shares Statistics:

OGI traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 809.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 311.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.27M. Insiders hold about 18.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.31% stake in the company. Shares short for OGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.19M with a Short Ratio of 8.60M, compared to 8.8M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.61M to a low estimate of $32.61M. As of the current estimate, OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.87M, an estimated increase of 64.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.12M, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $64.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.12M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $106.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.27M, up 68.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.34M and the low estimate is $150.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.