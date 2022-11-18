As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) offers stability

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) closed the day trading at $13.18 down -3.30% from the previous closing price of $13.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516180 shares were traded. VIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.98.

As of this moment, Vista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Over the past 52 weeks, VIST has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.09.

Over the past 3-months, VIST traded about 739.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIST traded about 683.48k shares per day. A total of 87.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.88M. Insiders hold about 3.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VIST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 2.73M on Sep 14, 2022.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $2.64.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.19M, up 71.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.