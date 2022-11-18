Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) closed the day trading at $1.42 up 23.48% from the previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1900681 shares were traded. BDSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BDSX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $21 previously.

On November 23, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on November 23, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Siurek Ryan H sold 762 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 775 led to the insider holds 14,999 shares of the business.

O’Kane Kieran sold 753 shares of BDSX for $766 on Nov 10. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 15,184 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Georgantas Robert William III, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 785 shares for $1.02 each. As a result, the insider received 799 and left with 26,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDSX has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2651, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8411.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BDSX traded about 153.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BDSX traded about 55.96k shares per day. A total of 40.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.81M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BDSX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 234.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 182.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.43 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$1.29.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $10.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.7M to a low estimate of $9.4M. As of the current estimate, Biodesix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.17M, an estimated increase of 64.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.3M, an increase of 56.40% less than the figure of $64.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.51M, down -28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.2M and the low estimate is $51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.