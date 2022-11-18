comScore Inc. (SCOR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) was $1.49 for the day, down -3.25% from the previous closing price of $1.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535168 shares were traded. SCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $4.50 from $6 previously.

On June 28, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 35,000 shares for $1.48 per share. The transaction valued at 51,930 led to the insider holds 550,157 shares of the business.

Carpenter Jonathan bought 8,000 shares of SCOR for $11,600 on Nov 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.45 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Cerberus Capital Management, L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,151 shares for $2.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 64,767 and bolstered with 515,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCOR has reached a high of $3.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5376, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0758.

Shares Statistics:

SCOR traded an average of 311.13K shares per day over the past three months and 360.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.42M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SCOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 4.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $98.8M to a low estimate of $93.18M. As of the current estimate, comScore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.8M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.45M, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.62M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $391M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $385.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $367.01M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $418M and the low estimate is $398.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.