Considering SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $9.33 in the prior trading day, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) closed at $9.22, down -1.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172784 shares were traded. SIGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIGA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Antal James sold 30,000 shares for $7.82 per share. The transaction valued at 234,600 led to the insider holds 100,875 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SIGA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIGA has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SIGA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 5.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.65% and a Short% of Float of 10.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.67M, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.13M and the low estimate is $128.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.