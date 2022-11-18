Considering Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $2.41 in the prior trading day, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) closed at $2.44, up 1.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2045548 shares were traded. UGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3150.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UGP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ultrapar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGP has reached a high of $3.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5074, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6405.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 748.33M. Insiders hold about 26.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UGP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 4.32M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UGP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.15 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 66.20% for UGP, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.06B to a low estimate of $7.06B. As of the current estimate, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $5.43B, an estimated increase of 29.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.03B, an increase of 54.80% over than the figure of $29.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.03B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.34B, up 45.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.92B and the low estimate is $28.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.