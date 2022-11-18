Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) closed at $10.52 in the last session, down -0.09% from day before closing price of $10.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3362714 shares were traded. DB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.95.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Deutsche’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DB has reached a high of $16.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DB traded on average about 6.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.93B. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.93% stake in the company. Shares short for DB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.51M with a Short Ratio of 15.51M, compared to 9.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DB is 0.21, which was 0.13 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.90% for DB, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.39B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.03B and the low estimate is $26.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.