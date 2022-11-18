DZSI (DZS Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $13.64 in the prior trading day, DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) closed at $11.47, down -15.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1593455 shares were traded. DZSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DZSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 22, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DZSI has reached a high of $19.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 101.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 91.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.68M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DZSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 767.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 826.51k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $104.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.68M to a low estimate of $104.2M. As of the current estimate, DZS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $88.41M, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.56M, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DZSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $394.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $386.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $392.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $350.21M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $450.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $462.1M and the low estimate is $434.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.