Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $1.24 in the prior trading day, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) closed at $1.23, down -0.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5925112 shares were traded. GTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1750.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gran’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3062, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3984.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 367.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 349.58M. Insiders hold about 2.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.94% stake in the company. Shares short for GTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 1.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $116.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $577.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $602.62M, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.