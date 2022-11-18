How is Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) closed at $150.72 in the last session, up 1.30% from day before closing price of $148.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 80143389 shares were traded. AAPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AAPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 28, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $200 from $220 previously.

On October 28, 2022, Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $185 to $170.

KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on October 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $185 to $177.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Maestri Luca sold 176,299 shares for $155.95 per share. The transaction valued at 27,493,275 led to the insider holds 110,673 shares of the business.

O’BRIEN DEIRDRE sold 8,053 shares of AAPL for $1,147,150 on Oct 17. The Senior Vice President now owns 136,290 shares after completing the transaction at $142.45 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, O’BRIEN DEIRDRE, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 176,299 shares for $142.16 each. As a result, the insider received 25,062,882 and left with 136,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 47.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAPL has reached a high of $182.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AAPL traded on average about 89.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 92.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.90B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AAPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 108.66M with a Short Ratio of 103.18M, compared to 116.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AAPL is 0.92, which was 0.82 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.02. The current Payout Ratio is 14.60% for AAPL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.32 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.06 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.43. EPS for the following year is $6.9, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.36 and $6.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $441.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $379.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $411.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $394.33B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $456.27B and the low estimate is $414.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.