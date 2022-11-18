How is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CTSH) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) closed at $59.47 in the last session, up 0.10% from day before closing price of $59.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4762018 shares were traded. CTSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTSH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 03, 2022, Societe Generale Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $70.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $78 to $66.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Mackay Leo S. Jr. sold 3,300 shares for $52.79 per share. The transaction valued at 174,218 led to the insider holds 28,310 shares of the business.

Abdalla Zein sold 4,368 shares of CTSH for $285,846 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 13,556 shares after completing the transaction at $65.44 per share. On May 17, another insider, Patsalos-Fox Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,687 shares for $74.40 each. As a result, the insider received 423,139 and left with 57,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cognizant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTSH has reached a high of $93.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTSH traded on average about 3.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 516.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 512.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CTSH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.28M with a Short Ratio of 7.80M, compared to 8.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CTSH is 1.08, which was 0.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17. The current Payout Ratio is 23.40% for CTSH, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.69 and $4.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.54. EPS for the following year is $4.98, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.56 and $4.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.03B to a low estimate of $4.97B. As of the current estimate, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.72B, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.04B, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.93B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.51B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.09B and the low estimate is $20.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.