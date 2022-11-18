How is Frontline Ltd.’s (NYSE: FRO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) closed at $14.36 in the last session, up 2.28% from day before closing price of $14.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3947578 shares were traded. FRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $16 from $11 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Frontline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRO has reached a high of $14.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FRO traded on average about 3.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 206.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.78M. Insiders hold about 33.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 12.64M, compared to 12.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 8.40%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FRO is 0.15, which was 1.20 in the trailing 12 months. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FRO, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 09, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.04 and a low estimate of $3.68, while EPS last year was -$1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.39, with high estimates of $10.33 and low estimates of $4.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.31 and $10.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.05. EPS for the following year is $20.21, with 8 analysts recommending between $27.62 and $15.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.54B to a low estimate of $1.95B. As of the current estimate, Frontline Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated increase of 44.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.73B, an increase of 46.00% over than the figure of $44.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.14B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.55B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.46B and the low estimate is $8.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.