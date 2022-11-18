How is Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (NYSE: HLX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $6.67 in the prior trading day, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) closed at $6.79, up 1.80%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1390794 shares were traded. HLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $5.60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Sparks Scott Andrew sold 26,000 shares for $6.93 per share. The transaction valued at 180,180 led to the insider holds 254,870 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLX has reached a high of $7.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 151.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.49M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.98M with a Short Ratio of 7.07M, compared to 7.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $244.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.7M to a low estimate of $236M. As of the current estimate, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $168.66M, an estimated increase of 44.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $228.82M, an increase of 52.40% over than the figure of $44.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211.61M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $871M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $782.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $829.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $674.73M, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $908.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.