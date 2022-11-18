I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC).

After finishing at $12.72 in the prior trading day, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) closed at $11.96, down -5.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 885234 shares were traded. ALHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $14.

On December 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Kumar Dinesh M. sold 30,000 shares for $13.39 per share. The transaction valued at 401,784 led to the insider holds 1,147,226 shares of the business.

Freeman Robert Thomas sold 24,000 shares of ALHC for $317,611 on Nov 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 544,529 shares after completing the transaction at $13.23 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, KAO JOHN E, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $13.23 each. As a result, the insider received 330,830 and left with 2,749,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $23.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 913.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 671.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 182.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.86M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 2.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.