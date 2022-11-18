I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN).

After finishing at $21.21 in the prior trading day, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) closed at $21.09, down -0.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548980 shares were traded. DAWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAWN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when York Charles N II sold 430 shares for $21.46 per share. The transaction valued at 9,228 led to the insider holds 296,497 shares of the business.

Blackman Samuel C. sold 377 shares of DAWN for $8,090 on Nov 16. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 1,270,148 shares after completing the transaction at $21.46 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Bender Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,513 shares for $21.46 each. As a result, the insider received 32,469 and left with 1,217,424 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 640.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 497.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.74M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 6.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.45% and a Short% of Float of 13.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$2.53.