I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in MGM Resorts International (MGM).

The price of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) closed at $37.04 in the last session, up 0.05% from day before closing price of $37.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2792568 shares were traded. MGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MGM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 28, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when SANDERS COREY IAN sold 20,000 shares for $38.00 per share. The transaction valued at 760,000 led to the insider holds 311,498 shares of the business.

Mckinney-James Rose sold 5,741 shares of MGM for $215,288 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 5,740 shares after completing the transaction at $37.50 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, SANDERS COREY IAN, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.21 each. As a result, the insider received 362,100 and left with 331,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MGM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGM has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MGM traded on average about 5.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 393.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.13M. Insiders hold about 17.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MGM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.07M with a Short Ratio of 17.14M, compared to 17.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MGM is 0.01, which was 0.01 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17. The current Payout Ratio is 0.30% for MGM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.9 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.56B to a low estimate of $2.8B. As of the current estimate, MGM Resorts International’s year-ago sales were $2.48B, an estimated increase of 30.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.26B, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $30.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.98B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.68B, up 30.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.21B and the low estimate is $12.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.