I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Neuronetics Inc. (STIM).

After finishing at $5.00 in the prior trading day, Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) closed at $5.70, up 14.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 871466 shares were traded. STIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STIM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Furlong Stephen sold 1,630 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,841 led to the insider holds 389,319 shares of the business.

MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW sold 76 shares of STIM for $214 on Oct 10. The Sr. VP, GC, CCO and Secretary now owns 354,765 shares after completing the transaction at $2.82 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW, who serves as the Sr. VP, GC, CCO and Secretary of the company, sold 1,547 shares for $2.93 each. As a result, the insider received 4,533 and left with 354,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STIM has reached a high of $5.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 125.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 188.86k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.16M. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STIM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 333.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 461.92k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.58 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.38, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$1.65.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $15.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.5M to a low estimate of $14.7M. As of the current estimate, Neuronetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.1M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.26M, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.31M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.4M and the low estimate is $69.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.