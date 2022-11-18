I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI).

The price of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) closed at $3.57 in the last session, up 6.89% from day before closing price of $3.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3257372 shares were traded. PBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Stamps Sheila A bought 20,000 shares for $2.73 per share. The transaction valued at 54,640 led to the insider holds 45,834 shares of the business.

GUILFOILE MARY bought 25,000 shares of PBI for $86,918 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 101,930 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Fairweather James Arthur, who serves as the EVP & Chief Innovation Officer of the company, bought 4,335 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,823 and bolstered with 143,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pitney’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has reached a high of $7.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9523.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PBI traded on average about 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 173.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.44M with a Short Ratio of 10.64M, compared to 8.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.43% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PBI is 0.20, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.24. The current Payout Ratio is 81.80% for PBI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $863.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $872.37M to a low estimate of $854M. As of the current estimate, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $875.45M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $973.04M, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $939M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.67B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $3.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.