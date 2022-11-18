In spite of FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, FedEx Corporation’s stock clocked out at $171.54, up 0.45% from its previous closing price of $170.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1615107 shares were traded. FDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $171.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $167.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

On October 24, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $199 to $160.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Equal-Weight rating for the stock on September 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $250 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when MARTIN R BRAD bought 1,500 shares for $143.41 per share. The transaction valued at 215,120 led to the insider holds 750 shares of the business.

Carere Brie sold 11,235 shares of FDX for $2,571,081 on Aug 12. The EVP/Chief Customer Officer now owns 16,366 shares after completing the transaction at $228.85 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Brannon Jill, who serves as the EVP – Chief Sales Officer of the company, sold 1,406 shares for $237.77 each. As a result, the insider received 334,309 and left with 7,785 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FedEx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDX has reached a high of $266.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $141.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 206.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FDX traded 3.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 259.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.32M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.77M with a Short Ratio of 7.88M, compared to 3.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.60, FDX has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28. The current Payout Ratio is 24.80% for FDX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.11 and a low estimate of $2.65, while EPS last year was $4.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.17, with high estimates of $3.75 and low estimates of $2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.92 and $12.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.48. EPS for the following year is $18.08, with 29 analysts recommending between $22.54 and $12.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $94.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.51B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.18B and the low estimate is $84.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.