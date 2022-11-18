In spite of Hillman Solutions Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HLMN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) closed at $7.46 down -3.24% from its previous closing price of $7.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970343 shares were traded. HLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hillman Solutions Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

On November 04, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.50.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 04, 2021, with a $15.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when CCMP Capital, LP sold 8,400,000 shares for $7.13 per share. The transaction valued at 59,922,240 led to the insider holds 2,224,875 shares of the business.

O Leary Dan bought 10,000 shares of HLMN for $104,500 on May 12. The Director now owns 17,207 shares after completing the transaction at $10.45 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, CCMP Capital, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 12,347,733 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 123,477,330 and left with 2,589,858 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hillman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 355.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLMN has reached a high of $12.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLMN has traded an average of 1.67M shares per day and 1.86M over the past ten days. A total of 194.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.91M. Shares short for HLMN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.59M with a Short Ratio of 13.36M, compared to 12.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $387.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $394M to a low estimate of $377.36M. As of the current estimate, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s year-ago sales were $359.65M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $360.98M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $369.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $354M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.