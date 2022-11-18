In spite of Portillo’s Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) closed at $20.48 down -3.76% from its previous closing price of $21.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833333 shares were traded. PTLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Portillo’s Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 430.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On June 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $19.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Scarpino Nicholas Anthony sold 21,500 shares for $25.38 per share. The transaction valued at 545,670 led to the insider holds 9,655 shares of the business.

Waite Jill Francine sold 44,614 shares of PTLO for $852,127 on May 27. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 21,900 shares after completing the transaction at $19.10 per share. On May 10, another insider, Scarpino Nicholas Anthony, who serves as the SVP Marketing & Off-Premises of the company, sold 65,506 shares for $18.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,204,977 and left with 10,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTLO has reached a high of $57.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTLO has traded an average of 679.58K shares per day and 1.28M over the past ten days. A total of 38.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.41M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PTLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 3.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.96% and a Short% of Float of 18.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $149.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $152.23M to a low estimate of $146.2M. As of the current estimate, Portillo’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $138.04M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $153.82M, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.77M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $596M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $582.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $588.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.95M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $672.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $691M and the low estimate is $658.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.