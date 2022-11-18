In the case of AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW), what’s next?

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) closed the day trading at $2.22 up 0.91% from the previous closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1388102 shares were traded. POWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of POWW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $6 previously.

On April 22, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On April 08, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 08, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Markley Harry S sold 5,000 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 18,150 led to the insider holds 140,000 shares of the business.

Markley Harry S sold 25,000 shares of POWW for $109,250 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 145,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.37 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMMO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POWW has reached a high of $6.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1156.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, POWW traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, POWW traded about 1.95M shares per day. A total of 116.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.38M. Insiders hold about 24.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.70% stake in the company. Shares short for POWW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.81M with a Short Ratio of 8.38M, compared to 10.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.39% and a Short% of Float of 11.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $302.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $289.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $240.27M, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $352.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $389.1M and the low estimate is $328.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.