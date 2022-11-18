In the case of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), what’s next?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) closed the day trading at $1.30 up 0.78% from the previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 656781 shares were traded. NGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NGL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 212.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 18, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $2 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on July 22, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought 100,000 shares for $1.27 per share. The transaction valued at 126,900 led to the insider holds 2,788,615 shares of the business.

KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought 100,000 shares of NGL for $128,210 on Nov 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,688,615 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,107 and bolstered with 2,588,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGL has reached a high of $2.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3640, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7831.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NGL traded about 345.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NGL traded about 586.79k shares per day. A total of 130.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.31M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 470.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 456.93k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.86 and -$1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.95B, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.34B and the low estimate is $10.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.