In the case of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), what’s next?

The closing price of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) was $79.20 for the day, down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $79.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5717265 shares were traded. ORCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 109.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $70.

On September 14, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $72.Berenberg initiated its Hold rating on September 14, 2022, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when BOSKIN MICHAEL J sold 90,000 shares for $80.08 per share. The transaction valued at 7,206,786 led to the insider holds 82,607 shares of the business.

Screven Edward sold 200,000 shares of ORCL for $14,979,200 on Oct 27. The Chief Corporate Architect now owns 2,543,033 shares after completing the transaction at $74.90 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Screven Edward, who serves as the Chief Corporate Architect of the company, sold 419,174 shares for $69.22 each. As a result, the insider received 29,015,224 and left with 2,492,613 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Oracle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORCL has reached a high of $106.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.14.

Shares Statistics:

ORCL traded an average of 8.87M shares per day over the past three months and 7.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.54B. Insiders hold about 42.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ORCL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.55M with a Short Ratio of 16.35M, compared to 16.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, ORCL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 58.80% for ORCL, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.37 and $4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.66, with 28 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $4.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.44B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.11B and the low estimate is $48.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.