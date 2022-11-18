In What Direction Will Cronos Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Goes From Here?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1428971 shares were traded. CRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.50 and its Current Ratio is at 25.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when ADLER JASON MARC bought 110,860 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 328,766 led to the insider holds 315,597 shares of the business.

ADLER JASON MARC bought 170,000 shares of CRON for $526,371 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 237,996 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRON has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9812, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1778.

Shares Statistics:

CRON traded an average of 1.87M shares per day over the past three months and 2.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 378.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.84M. Insiders hold about 46.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 9.52M, compared to 9.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $28M to a low estimate of $22.6M. As of the current estimate, Cronos Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.41M, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.07M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $22.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.44M, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $131.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.31M and the low estimate is $115.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.