In What Direction Will Expedia Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Goes From Here?

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) closed the day trading at $97.26 down -0.19% from the previous closing price of $97.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1824946 shares were traded. EXPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXPE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Soliday Lance A sold 635 shares for $100.18 per share. The transaction valued at 63,617 led to the insider holds 8,949 shares of the business.

Dolgen Jonathan L sold 1,000 shares of EXPE for $101,554 on Sep 07. The Director Emeritus now owns 37,779 shares after completing the transaction at $101.55 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Soliday Lance A, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 636 shares for $114.04 each. As a result, the insider received 72,532 and left with 8,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Expedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has reached a high of $217.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXPE traded about 2.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXPE traded about 3.47M shares per day. A total of 157.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.85M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 7.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EXPE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.84 and a low estimate of $3.14, while EPS last year was $3.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $2.58 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.97 and $5.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.24. EPS for the following year is $9.26, with 29 analysts recommending between $11.8 and $7.05.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $3.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.83B to a low estimate of $3.4B. As of the current estimate, Expedia Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.96B, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.71B, an increase of 19.10% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.59B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.6B, up 36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.03B and the low estimate is $12.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.