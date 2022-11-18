In What Direction Will Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s (NYSE:RBA) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) was $55.13 for the day, down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $55.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1733905 shares were traded. RBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $74 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Watt Darren Jeffrey sold 3,500 shares for $61.69 per share. The transaction valued at 215,915 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

JETER JAMES J sold 2,100 shares of RBA for $129,633 on May 13. The Chief Customer Advoc. Officer now owns 20,764 shares after completing the transaction at $61.73 per share. On May 12, another insider, Watt Darren Jeffrey, who serves as the Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary of the company, sold 400 shares for $58.21 each. As a result, the insider received 23,284 and left with 1,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ritchie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBA has reached a high of $73.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.77.

Shares Statistics:

RBA traded an average of 705.92K shares per day over the past three months and 2.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.74M. Insiders hold about 14.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RBA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 1.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.86, RBA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78. The current Payout Ratio is 36.30% for RBA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2008 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.82 and $3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $3.24, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $3.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $497.71M to a low estimate of $473.78M. As of the current estimate, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $417.34M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $542.61M, an increase of 19.70% over than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $563.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.43M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.