Invest in AMERCO (UHAL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) closed at $55.25 in the last session, up 0.78% from day before closing price of $54.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 871438 shares were traded. UHAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UHAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Schmidt Karl A. bought 200 shares for $471.50 per share. The transaction valued at 94,300 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

SHOEN EDWARD J bought 14,750 shares of UHAL for $10,631,062 on Dec 16. The Chairman, President now owns 25,106 shares after completing the transaction at $720.75 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, SHOEN EDWARD J, who serves as the Chairman, President of the company, sold 14,750 shares for $720.75 each. As a result, the insider received 10,631,062 and left with 32 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMERCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UHAL has reached a high of $751.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UHAL traded on average about 141.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 963.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.95M. Insiders hold about 54.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UHAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 249.37k with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 237.24k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $20.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $20.62 and a low estimate of $20.62, while EPS last year was $20.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $15.74, with high estimates of $15.74 and low estimates of $15.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $60.22 and $60.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $60.22. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UHAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.74B, up 10.60% from the average estimate.