Invest in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) closed at $52.06 in the last session, up 0.56% from day before closing price of $51.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1280618 shares were traded. HP stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 356.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 26, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $55.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when LINDSAY JOHN W sold 12,000 shares for $52.51 per share. The transaction valued at 630,120 led to the insider holds 412,778 shares of the business.

Bell John R. sold 4,314 shares of HP for $215,700 on Oct 26. The SVP, INT’L & OFFSHORE OPS, SUB now owns 117,395 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Adams Raymond John III, who serves as the SVP SALES, MARKETING & DIGITAL of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $47.50 each. As a result, the insider received 71,250 and left with 52,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $54.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HP traded on average about 904.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 996.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.83M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.86M, compared to 4.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.68%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HP is 1.00, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.19.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.11 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $595.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $653M to a low estimate of $548M. As of the current estimate, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.81M, an estimated increase of 73.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $629.95M, an increase of 60.30% less than the figure of $73.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $687.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $584.4M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 65.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.