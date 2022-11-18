Invest in Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $51.64 in the prior trading day, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) closed at $50.36, down -2.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805462 shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PCOR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.

On September 06, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $70.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on September 06, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares for $54.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,313,988 led to the insider holds 3,658,887 shares of the business.

Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares of PCOR for $1,197,878 on Oct 03. The CEO & President now owns 3,683,087 shares after completing the transaction at $49.50 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 24,200 shares for $52.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,278,460 and left with 3,707,287 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $90.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 930.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 987.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.47M, compared to 5.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $691.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $692.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.82M, up 34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $851.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $869.48M and the low estimate is $830.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.