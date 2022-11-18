Invest in XP Inc. (XP) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $18.28 in the prior trading day, XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) closed at $17.61, down -3.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9156727 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 07, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $31.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, XP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XP has reached a high of $36.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 557.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.27M. Insiders hold about 23.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.07M with a Short Ratio of 9.26M, compared to 10.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $638.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $656.04M to a low estimate of $622.56M. As of the current estimate, XP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $579.72M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $692.56M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $716.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $677.14M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $2.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.