Investing in Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.86, up 1.54% from its previous closing price of $34.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1241464 shares were traded. DK stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $49.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Delek US Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares for $40.27 per share. The transaction valued at 425,291 led to the insider holds 34,311,278 shares of the business.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. sold 68 shares of DK for $2,726 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 34,332,400 shares after completing the transaction at $40.09 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Delek US Holdings, Inc., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,224 shares for $40.15 each. As a result, the insider received 450,650 and left with 34,321,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Delek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 74.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DK has reached a high of $35.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DK traded 1.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.33M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 7.12M, compared to 6.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.21% and a Short% of Float of 11.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.93, DK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.2 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.44 and $5.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.6. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.94 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.96B to a low estimate of $3.41B. As of the current estimate, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.55B, an estimated increase of 44.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.42B, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $44.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.03B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.65B, up 65.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.74B and the low estimate is $10.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.