Investing in Eneti Inc. (NETI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Eneti Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.64, up 3.54% from its previous closing price of $9.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585341 shares were traded. NETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NETI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eneti’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NETI has reached a high of $9.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NETI traded 262.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 356.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.86M. Insiders hold about 35.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NETI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 984.07k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.27, NETI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%. The current Payout Ratio is 3.30% for NETI, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.53 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $63.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72M to a low estimate of $57M. As of the current estimate, Eneti Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.36M, an estimated increase of 85.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.28M, an increase of 89.40% over than the figure of $85.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.98M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $170.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $176.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139.23M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $195.46M and the low estimate is $130M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.