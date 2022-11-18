Investing in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.97, up 1.19% from its previous closing price of $5.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3388735 shares were traded. KPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KPRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPRX has reached a high of $71.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KPRX traded 622.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 96.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.88M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KPRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 81.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 147.5k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.87 and a low estimate of -$4.8, while EPS last year was -$11.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.34, with high estimates of -$3.09 and low estimates of -$5.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.69 and -$26.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$15.23. EPS for the following year is -$13.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$6.26 and -$22.