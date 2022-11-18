Investing in Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) closed at $16.25 down -2.46% from its previous closing price of $16.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506424 shares were traded. REZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Resideo Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $33.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Aarnes Robert B sold 65,500 shares for $23.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,508,465 led to the insider holds 155,081 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Resideo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REZI has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REZI has traded an average of 555.89K shares per day and 927.87k over the past ten days. A total of 145.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.99M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for REZI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 3.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.69B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.85B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.93B and the low estimate is $6.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.