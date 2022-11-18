Investing in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, TEGNA Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.00, up 0.91% from its previous closing price of $19.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1422887 shares were traded. TGNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TGNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TEGNA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGNA has reached a high of $23.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TGNA traded 1.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 223.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.22M. Insiders hold about 0.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TGNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.37M with a Short Ratio of 7.23M, compared to 5.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, TGNA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.38. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 15.70% for TGNA, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 15625:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.23. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $3.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.