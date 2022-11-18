Is Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $14.41 in the prior trading day, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed at $13.99, down -2.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1220863 shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRDO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Fleming Daniel W. sold 56,250 shares for $15.01 per share. The transaction valued at 844,312 led to the insider holds 543,825 shares of the business.

Lam Yat Tung sold 150,000 shares of CRDO for $2,278,020 on Nov 15. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 3,620,000 shares after completing the transaction at $15.19 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Lam Yat Tung, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $15.01 each. As a result, the insider received 75,044 and left with 3,335,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 894.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.07M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.63M with a Short Ratio of 10.92M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.30% and a Short% of Float of 11.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $218.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $207.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 95.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.48M and the low estimate is $303.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.