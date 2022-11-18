Is Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PAY) closed at $9.94 in the last session, down -8.30% from day before closing price of $10.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608280 shares were traded. PAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 285.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $13.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Seamon Paul E. sold 90 shares for $11.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,006 led to the insider holds 31,817 shares of the business.

Parson Matt sold 63 shares of PAY for $714 on Aug 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 103,873 shares after completing the transaction at $11.33 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Trainor Gary, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 620,000 shares for $13.68 each. As a result, the insider received 8,481,600 and left with 669,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paymentus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 292.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 138.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAY has reached a high of $36.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PAY traded on average about 228.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 365.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 122.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.70M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 1.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 11.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.16 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $492.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $487.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $489.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $395.52M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $620.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $639.34M and the low estimate is $599M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.