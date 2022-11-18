Is Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) closed at $56.69 in the last session, up 1.56% from day before closing price of $55.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4532939 shares were traded. SHEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SHEL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $76 from $79 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHEL has reached a high of $61.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SHEL traded on average about 5.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.64B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.55B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SHEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 5.01M, compared to 4.96M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.64.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.78 and a low estimate of $2.23, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.12, with high estimates of $3.88 and low estimates of $2.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.98 and $9.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.85. EPS for the following year is $10.49, with 10 analysts recommending between $11.99 and $7.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $405.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $391.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $261.5B, up 49.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $387.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $406.34B and the low estimate is $369.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.